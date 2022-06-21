ABA and FBA ad urges Sen. Rubio to keep fighting for small businesses

The American Bankers Association and the Florida Bankers Association today released a television ad encouraging Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) to continue his small-business advocacy.

“We appreciate Sen. Rubio’s support for the Paycheck Protection Program, which was a financial lifeline to small businesses across the country,” said ABA President and CEO Rob Nichols, referring to the much-needed resources PPP loans provided during the pandemic. “Senator Rubio fought to ensure Florida families and businesses had the relief they needed during a critically important time, and we encourage him to continue his work to protect Floridians going forward,” said Alex Sanchez, president and CEO of the Florida Bankers Association.

The ad will air immediately in Florida.