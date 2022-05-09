ABA partners with IBA, 32 state bankers associations to enhance BankTalentHQ

The American Bankers Association announced today that it has partnered with the Illinois Bankers Association and 32 other state bankers associations to deliver an enhanced BankTalentHQ.com, an online career center designed to connect banks with job seekers across the country. Through BankTalentHQ, banks can post available positions, while prospective employees can search open jobs and find resources to help advance their career in banking.

BankTalentHQ was originally developed by IBA’s Illinois Bankers Business Services subsidiary to help connect Illinois job seekers with careers in banking. With the announcement of today’s partnership, the site has been enhanced with content from ABA and 32 state bankers associations to include the nationwide job board and a wide range of content showcasing banking as a career.

“With today’s tight job market, this is the perfect moment to partner with our state association alliance colleagues to offer this premier banking job site,” said ABA President and CEO Rob Nichols. “BankTalentHQ provides a nationwide network that really showcases the incredible opportunities in banking today. Today’s modern bank needs talented and dedicated technology, marketing, and HR leaders as well as traditional finance and risk management professionals. We want people from all backgrounds and all corners of the country to find their future in banking at BankTalentHQ.com.”