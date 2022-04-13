The NFIB Small Business Optimism Index decreased 2.4 points in March, measuring 93.2.

A seasonally adjusted net 20.0% of owners plan to create new jobs, up 1 point from the previous month. The percent of owners thinking it’s a good time to expand was 6.0%, down 2 points from the prior month. 47.0% percent of respondents reported job openings they could not fill in the current period, a decrease of 1 point from February and historically very high.

A net 4% of all owners (seasonally adjusted) reported higher nominal sales in the past three months, up 4 points from February. The net percent of owners expecting higher real sales volumes decreased by 12 points to a net negative 18.0%.

Four percent of owners reported that all their borrowing needs were not satisfied (up 2 points). Twenty-six percent reported all credit needs met (up 1 point) and 58.0% said they were not interested in a loan (down 2 points). A net 3.0% reported their last loan was harder to get than in previous attempts (up 1 point).

