The Clearing House today announced an increase in the general transaction value limit for payments made on the Real-Time Payments Network. Effective April 18, the new transaction limit will be increased to $1 million from the current limit of $100,000. Depository institutions on the RTP network will be required to accept payments up to $1 million, however, individual participants may choose to set a lower value limit for payments they originate.
TCH raises RTP network transaction limit to $1 million
