Retail sales increase in March

There were $665.7 billion in retail and food service sales in March, an increase of 0.5% from the previous month, and 6.9% from the previous year, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Core retail sales—excluding automobiles and gasoline—increased 0.2% from the previous month and 6.2% from the previous year.

Retail trade sales were up 0.4% from February 2022, and up 5.5% above last year. Gasoline stations were up 37.0% from March 2021, while food and drinking places were up 19.4% from last year.

Read the Census release.