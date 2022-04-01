Trending
ABA Banking Journal

ISM Manufacturing Increases in March

on Economy, Newsbytes

The ISM Manufacturing Index registered 57.1 points in March, 1.5 percentage points lower than the February reading of 58.6%. This figure indicates expansion in the overall economy for the 22nd month in a row.

The Employment Index registered 56.3% in March; 3.4 percentage points higher than the February reading of 52.9%.

The New Orders Index registered 53.8% in March, down 7.9 percentage points from the February reading of 61.7%.

The New Export Orders Index was 53.2%, down 3.9 percentage points compared to the February reading of 57.1%.

The Inventories Index registered 55.5% in March, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 53.6% reported for February.

Read the ISM release.

Share.

Related Posts