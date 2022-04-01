ISM Manufacturing Increases in March

The ISM Manufacturing Index registered 57.1 points in March, 1.5 percentage points lower than the February reading of 58.6%. This figure indicates expansion in the overall economy for the 22nd month in a row.

The Employment Index registered 56.3% in March; 3.4 percentage points higher than the February reading of 52.9%.

The New Orders Index registered 53.8% in March, down 7.9 percentage points from the February reading of 61.7%.

The New Export Orders Index was 53.2%, down 3.9 percentage points compared to the February reading of 57.1%.

The Inventories Index registered 55.5% in March, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 53.6% reported for February.

