FDIC, FinCEN Recognize Digital Identity Proofing Tech Sprint Teams

The FDIC and the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network recognized three teams for excellence in a recent “tech sprint” to develop solutions for banks and regulators to help measure the effectiveness of digital identity proofing—the process used to collect, validate and verify information about a person.

Through the tech sprint, the FDIC and FinCen are seeking to increase efficiency and account security; reduce fraud and other forms of identity-related crime, money laundering, and terrorist financing; and foster customer confidence in the digital banking environment.