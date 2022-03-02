Wells Fargo Economist Richard DeKaser to Speak at ABA Washington Summit

Wells Fargo SVP and Chief Corporate Economist Richard DeKaser has been added to the speaker lineup for the American Bankers Association’s Washington Summit, a free in-person and virtual event to be held March 7-9. DeKaser will provide his latest assessment of the U.S. economy and the road ahead.

Other Summit speakers include House Financial Services Committee Chairwoman Maxine Waters (D-Calif.), Ranking Member Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.) and veteran committee member Rep. Ed Perlmutter (D-Colo.); Senate Banking Committee member Jon Tester (D-Mont.); Small Business Administration Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman; Acting Comptroller of the Currency Michael Hsu; and former Sens. Claire McCaskill (D-Mo.) and Kelly Ayotte (R-N.H.). Meanwhile, Rep. Lou Correa (D-Calif.) and Johnny C. Taylor Jr., president and CEO of the Society for Human Resource Management, will address the Emerging Leaders Forum taking place just ahead of the Summit.

Summit attendees will hear from lawmakers and regulators, as 2022 promises to be a pivotal year for the banking industry—with new leaders now in place at major regulatory agencies, Congress eyeing the midterm elections and the nation’s economic recovery still uncertain. All bankers and associate members are encouraged to attend the Washington Summit to learn about major policy issues in play and to have their voices heard.