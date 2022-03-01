Two Former Senators Added to Summit Speaker Lineup

Former Senators Claire McCaskill (D-Mo.) and Kelly Ayotte (R-N.H.) have been added to the speaker lineup for the American Bankers Association’s Washington Summit, a free in-person and virtual event to be held March 7-9. The former lawmakers will offer their take on the upcoming midterm elections, the balance of power in Washington and the prospects for getting anything done in the months ahead.

Other Summit speakers include Small Business Administration Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman, Acting Comptroller of the Currency Michael Hsu, Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.) and House Financial Services Committee Chairwoman Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) Ranking Member Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.). Meanwhile, Rep. Ed Perlmutter (D-Colo.), Rep. Lou Correa (D-Calif.). Johnny C. Taylor Jr., president and CEO of the Society for Human Resource Management, will address the Emerging Leaders Forum, which takes place just ahead of the Summit.

Summit attendees will hear from lawmakers and regulators, as 2022 promises to be a pivotal year for the banking industry—with new leaders now in place at major regulatory agencies, Congress eyeing the midterm elections and the nation’s economic recovery still uncertain. All bankers and associate members are encouraged to attend the Washington Summit to learn about major policy issues in play and to have their voices heard.