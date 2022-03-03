New Orders for Manufactured Goods Increase in January

New orders for manufactured goods in January, up 20 of the last 21 months, increased $7.6 billion or 1.4% to $544.2 billion, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Shipments, also up 20 of the last 21 months, increased $6.2 billion or 1.2 percent to $536.9 billion.

New orders for manufactured durable goods in January, up eight of the last nine months, increased $4.3 billion or 1.6% to $277.6 billion, unchanged from the previously published increase.

Shipments of manufactured durable goods in January, up eight of the last nine months, increased 1.1% or $2.9 billion to $270.3 billion, down from the previously published 1.2% increase. Inventories of manufactured durable goods in January, up twelve consecutive months, increased 0.4% or $2.1 billion to $476.3 billion, unchanged from the previous month’s increase.

Read the Census release.