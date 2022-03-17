Industrial Production increases in February

Industrial production increased 0.5% in February after increasing 1.4% in January. Total industrial production in February was 7.5% higher than its year-earlier level, but severe winter weather in February 2021 significantly suppressed industrial activity that month. A more useful comparison shows that the index has advanced a still-strong 4.2 percent since January 2021.

Manufacturing output rose 1.2% in February. The indexes for durable and nondurable manufacturing moved up 1.3 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively, while the output of other manufacturing (publishing and logging) moved down 0.4 percent. The output of utilities decreased 2.7%, while the index for mining was little changed in February.

