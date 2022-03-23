Cyber Risk Institute Updates Cybersecurity Profile

The Cyber Risk Institute—a coalition of financial institutions and trade associations including the American Bankers Association—has added an extension to its Cybersecurity Profile to address cloud security. The profile extension provides guidance to financial institutions and cloud service providers on commonly understood responsibilities related to cloud deployment.

CRI said the guidance is designed to enable financial institutions and cloud service providers “to come to contractual understanding more easily” as well as facilitate more streamlined and secure processes for deploying cloud services.

The profile extension was created in collaboration with more than 50 financial institutions and major cloud service providers.