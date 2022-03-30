455,000 Jobs Gained in March

The non-farm private sector gained 455,000 jobs in March, according to the ADP National Employment Report. This follows a revised February increase of 486,000 jobs.

Small businesses with fewer than 50 employees gained 90,000 jobs. Medium-sized businesses with 50-499 employees gained 188,000, while large businesses increased by 177,000 jobs.

“Job growth was broad-based across sectors in March, contributing to the nearly 1.5 million jobs added for the first quarter in 2022,” said Nela Richardson, chief economist, ADP. “Businesses are hiring, specifically among the service providers which had the most ground to make up due to early pandemic losses. However, a tight labor supply remains an obstacle for continued growth in consumer-facing industries.”

Service-providing employment gained 377,000 jobs, driven by gains in the leisure & hospitality and education/health services sectors, which grew by 161,000 and 72,000 jobs respectively.

Goods-producing employment gained 79,000 jobs in March. The manufacturing sector gained 54,000 jobs and construction gained 15,000 jobs. Natural resources/mining also gained 9,000 jobs.

Read the ADP report.