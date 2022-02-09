ABA Foundation Launches 2022 Financial Education Campaign

The American Bankers Association Foundation today launched its 2022 financial education campaign, which consists of four programs—Teach Children to Save, the Lights, Camera, Save! video contest, Safe Banking for Seniors and Get Smart About Credit. These programs provide banker volunteers with the resources to teach financial education to local communities.

“The hardships we’ve faced as a nation the last two years have underscored the importance of financial knowledge and preparing for the unexpected,” said ABA President and CEO Rob Nichols. “These innovative educational programs allow financial institutions across the nation to make a meaningful difference in their local communities, and we strongly encourage bankers to participate.”

The Teach Children to Save campaign—which is celebrating its 25th year—encourages bankers to bring age-appropriate lessons on money and real-world financial concepts to local schools or youth groups. The foundation provides virtual lessons and this year produced three short videos designed with age-appropriate lessons by grade level. Teach Children to Save Day takes place on April 28 this year, but bankers can hold lessons all year.

The Lights, Camera, Save! video contest encourages teens to create a video up to 30 seconds long that demonstrates the importance of using money wisely. The contest runs from Feb. 21-March 31. The Get Smart About Credit program focuses on teen and young adult audiences, with bankers leading presentations on the financial obstacles facing young adults. The foundation’s Safe Banking for Seniors program helps older customers understand and mitigate fraud risks and financial exploitation.

Resources for Teach Children to Save, Get Smart About Credit and Safe Banking for Seniors are available in both English and Spanish. The foundation also offers FinEdLink, a tool to connect with community groups, senior centers and schools with local bank volunteers available to deliver a lesson or presentation. The ABA Foundation’s financial education programming this year is sponsored by Ally Financial, Bank of America, Citi, JPMorgan Chase, Truist, U.S. Bank and Wells Fargo.