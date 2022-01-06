New Orders for Manufactured Goods Increase in November

New orders for manufactured goods in November, up eighteen of the last nineteen months, increased $8.4 billion or 1.6% to $531.8 billion, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Shipments, also up eighteen of the last nineteen months, increased $3.5 billion or 0.7 percent to $527.0 billion.

New orders for manufactured durable goods in November, up six of the last seven months, increased $6.7 billion or 2.6% to $268.4 billion, up from the previously published 2.5% increase.

Shipments of manufactured durable goods in November, up six of the last seven months, increased 0.7% or $1.8 billion to $263.6 billion, unchanged from the previously published increase. Inventories of manufactured durable goods in November, up ten consecutive months, increased 0.7% or $3.1 billion to $469.9 billion, up from the previously 0.6% increase.

Read the Census release.