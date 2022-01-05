Bisignano, Foss and DuVal to Speak at Conference for Community Bankers

Executives from the nation’s top core providers, including Fiserv CEO Frank Bisignano, Jack Henry CEO David Foss and FIS EVP Brian DuVal, will participate in live discussions on community banking, strategy, innovation, third party integration, conversions and contracts as part of the American Bankers Association’s Conference for Community Bankers—to be held Feb. 20-22, in Palm Desert, California. Participants will also hear from other top core platforms executives, including CEOs from COCC, CSI, DCI, Smiley Technologies, UFS Tech and senior leaders from BrightFi, DataPro, Finastra, SAP, Shazam, TCS, Technisys, and Thought Machine.

Led by ABA Core Platforms Committee Chair D.J. Seeterlin, chief information officer at Chesapeake Bank in Kilmarnock, Virginia, and Vice Chair Kim Kirk, EVP and COO of Queensborough National Bank and Trust in Louisville, Georgia, these discussions will take place as part of CoreConnection on Feb. 20.

Through CoreConnection—now in its second year as part of CCB—bankers will have the opportunity to meet one-on-one with core providers, view demos, ask questions and learn more about the technology shaping the banking industry. CoreConnection will also include a discussion with ABA President and CEO Rob Nichols, Seeterlin and Kirk on current trends and challenges.