U.S. International Trade Balance Shrinks in October

The U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis announced today that the goods and services deficit was $67.1 billion in October, down $14.3 billion from $81.4 billion in September, revised.

The October increase in the goods and services deficit reflected a decrease in the goods deficit of $14.0 billion to $83.9 billion and an increase in the services surplus of $0.3 billion to $16.8 billion.

October exports were $223.6 billion, $16.8 billion more than September exports. October imports were $290.7 billion, $2.5 billion more than September imports.

The average goods and services deficit decreased $1.1 billion to $73.9 billion for the three months ending in October. Year-over-year, the average goods and services deficit increased $10.6 billion from the three months ending in October 2020.

Read the Census/BEA release.