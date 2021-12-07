Trending
ABA Banking Journal

U.S. International Trade Balance Shrinks in October

on Economy, Newsbytes

The U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis announced today that the goods and services deficit was $67.1 billion in October, down $14.3 billion from $81.4 billion in September, revised.

The October increase in the goods and services deficit reflected a decrease in the goods deficit of $14.0 billion to $83.9 billion and an increase in the services surplus of $0.3 billion to $16.8 billion.

October exports were $223.6 billion, $16.8 billion more than September exports. October imports were $290.7 billion, $2.5 billion more than September imports.

The average goods and services deficit decreased $1.1 billion to $73.9 billion for the three months ending in October. Year-over-year, the average goods and services deficit increased $10.6 billion from the three months ending in October 2020.

Read the Census/BEA release.

Share.

Related Posts