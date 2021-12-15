Retail Sales Increase in November

There were $639.8 billion in retail and food service sales in November, an increase of 0.3% from the previous month, and 18.2% above the previous year, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Core retail sales—excluding automobiles and gasoline—increased 0.2% from the previous month and were up 16.5% from last year.

Retail trade sales were up 0.2% from October 2021 and up 16.1% above last year. Clothing and clothing accessories stores were up 34.8% from November 2020, while food services and drinking places were up 37.4% from last year.

