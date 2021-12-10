FSB Seeks Input on Data Frameworks Affecting Cross-Border Payments

As part of its ongoing effort to enhance cross-border payments, the Financial Stability Board is conducting a survey to collect feedback on how existing national and regional data frameworks interact with and affect the functioning, regulation and supervision of cross-border payment arrangements.

Specifically, the survey seeks information on frameworks governing access to data, data privacy, security or storage; requirements for data retention; and multilateral or bilateral trade agreements covering use and sharing of data across borders.

It also seeks information on the implementation of international standards from the Financial Stability Board and other standard-setting bodies, and other international effects, arrangements or agreements that jurisdictions may implement that could affect cross-border data flows. The survey will remain open until Jan. 14.