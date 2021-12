The Federal Reserve System’s 2022 fee schedules for priced services that go into effect Jan. 3 are expected to be 3.7% higher on average than in 2021, and the system projects that it will recover 97.1% of its priced services costs, the Fed said today. Increases in the fee schedule for 2022 are generally similar to previous years, except 2021 where fees other than the Check Services Participation Fee remained flat.