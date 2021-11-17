Tennessee Court Issues Temporary Injunction Blocking Bank Sale to Credit Union

A Tennessee court today issued a temporary injunction blocking the sale of Memphis-based Financial Federal Bank, a subsidiary of FedCorp, to Orion Federal Credit Union. The Tennessee Department of Financial Institutions challenged the acquisition, claiming it is prohibited under the Tennessee Banking Act.

In the complaint, TDFI said that the definition of “acquire” should be “limited to the acquisition of a bank’s stock or charter,” and accordingly prohibits Orion’s purchase of all or substantially all of the assets and assumption of the liabilities of state-chartered FFBank.

The Tennessee case is the latest example of a credit union acquisition of a community bank being challenged in court. Other such sales were previously blocked in Iowa and Colorado.