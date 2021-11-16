Retail Sales Increase in October

There were $638.2 billion in retail and food service sales in October, an increase of 1.7% from the previous month, and 16.3% above the previous year, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Core retail sales—excluding automobiles and gasoline—increased 1.4% from the previous month and were up 14.9% from last year.

Retail trade sales were up 1.9% from September 2021 and up 14.8% above last year. Clothing and clothing accessories stores were up 25.8% from October 2020, while food services and drinking places were up 29.3% from last year.

Read the Census release.