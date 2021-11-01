ISM Manufacturing Decreases in October

The ISM Manufacturing Index registered 60.8 points in October, 0.3 percentage point lower than the September reading of 61.1%. This figure indicates expansion in the overall economy for the 17th month in a row.

The Employment Index registered 52.0% in October; 1.8 percentage points higher than the September reading of 50.2%. The New Orders Index registered 59.8% in October, down 6.9 percentage points from the September reading of 66.7%. The New Export Orders Index was 54.6%, up 1.2 percentage point compared to the September reading of 53.4%. The Inventories Index registered 57% in October; 1.4 percentage points higher than the 55.6% reported for September.

Read the ISM release.