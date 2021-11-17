Banking Agencies Issue Report on Differences in Accounting, Capital Standards

The FDIC, OCC and Federal Reserve today issued an annual report outlining differences among the accounting and capital standards used by the agencies for insured depository institutions, as required by the Federal Deposit Insurance Act.

The agencies noted that as of Sept. 30, they have not identified any material difference among their accounting standards applicable to institutions. With regard to capital rules, they noted that only a few differences remain, as a result of efforts to harmonize risk-based and leveraged capital rules in recent years. These differences, the agencies noted, are “statutorily mandated for certain categories of institutions” or “reflect certain technical, generally nonmaterial differences among the agencies’ capital rule.”