Small Business Optimism Decreases in September

The NFIB Small Business Optimism Index decreased 1.0 point in September, measuring 99.1. The Uncertainty Index increased 5 points to 74.

A seasonally adjusted net 32.0% of owners plan to create new jobs, down 6 points from the previous month. The percent of owners thinking it’s a good time to expand was 11.0%, unchanged from the prior month. 51% percent of respondents reported job openings they could not fill in the current period, an increase of one point from August and historically very high.

A net 3% of all owners (seasonally adjusted) reported higher nominal sales in the past three months, up 3 points from August. The net percent of owners expecting higher real sales volumes improved by 4 points to 2.0%.

Two percent of owners reported that all their borrowing needs were not satisfied (unchanged). Twenty percent reported all credit needs met (down 2 points) and 62.0% said they were not interested in a loan (down 1 point). A net 4.0% reported their last loan was harder to get than in previous attempts (up one point).

Read the NFIB report.