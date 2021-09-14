Small Business Optimism Increases in August

The NFIB Small Business Optimism Index increased 0.4 points in August, measuring 100.1. The Uncertainty Index decreased 7 points to 69.

A seasonally adjusted net 32.0% of owners plan to create new jobs, up 5 points from the previous month, and a 48-year record high reading. The percent of owners thinking it’s a good time to expand decreased 2 points to 11.0%. Fifty percent of respondents reported job openings they could not fill in the current period, an increase of one point from July and historically very high.

A net 0% of all owners (seasonally adjusted) reported higher nominal sales in the past three months, down 5 points from July. The net percent of owners expecting higher real sales volumes improved by 2 points to a negative 2.0%.

Two percent of owners reported that all their borrowing needs were not satisfied (unchanged). Twenty-two percent reported all credit needs met (down 1 point) and 63.0% said they were not interested in a loan (up 2 points). A net 3.0% reported their last loan was harder to get than in previous attempts (up one point).

Read the NFIB report.