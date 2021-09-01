ISM Manufacturing Index Increases in August

The ISM Manufacturing Index registered 59.9 points in August, 0.4 percentage point higher than the July reading of 59.5%. This figure indicates expansion in the overall economy for the 15th month in a row.

The Employment Index registered 49% in August indicating contraction; the reading is 3.9 percentage points lower than the July reading of 52.9%.

The New Orders Index registered 66.7% in August, increasing 1.8 percentage points compared to the 64.9% reported in July. This indicates that new orders grew for the 15th consecutive month.

The New Export Orders Index was 56.6%, up 0.9 percentage point compared to the July reading of 55.7%. This is the 14th consecutive month of growth for new export orders.

The Inventories Index registered 54.2% in August; 5.3 percentage points higher than the 48.9% reported for July. The index returned to expansion territory after one month of contraction in July.

Read the ISM release.