Factory Orders Rise in July

New orders for manufactured goods in July, up fourteen of the last fifteen months, increased $1.9 billion or 0.4% to $508.1 billion, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. This followed a 1.5% June increase. Shipments led the increase 1.6% to $508.5 billion.

New orders for manufactured durable goods in July, down following two consecutive monthly increases, decreased $0.3 billion or 0.1% to $257.4 billion, unchanged from the prior published decrease.

Shipments of manufactured durable goods in July, up four of the last five months, increased 2.2% or $5.6 billion to $257.8 billion, unchanged from the previously published increase. Inventories of manufactured durable goods in July, up six consecutive months, increased 0.6% or $2.8 billion to $453.7 billion, unchanged from the previous month.

Read the Census release.