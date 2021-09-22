CFPB Names New Members to Community Bank Advisory Council

The CFPB today announced the appointment of new members to its Community Bank Advisory Council. CBAC members serve a two-year term and provide advice on how the CFPB’s policies and rulemakings affect community banks.

Newly selected CBAC members are:

Barry Anderson, president and COO of F and M Bank, Edmond, Oklahoma

Mary Buche, SVP and consumer lending relationship manager at Bank of Labor, Olathe, Kansas

Todd McDonald, SVP and board director at Liberty Bank and Trust Company, New Orleans

Rebecca Melton, SVP and chief credit officer at the National Bank of Blacksburg, Blacksburg, Virginia

Michael Tucker, CEO of Greenfield Cooperative Bank, Greenfield, Massachusetts

They join the following members returning for a second year: