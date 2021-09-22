Trending
ABA Banking Journal
The CFPB today announced the appointment of new members to its Community Bank Advisory Council.

CFPB Names New Members to Community Bank Advisory Council

The CFPB today announced the appointment of new members to its Community Bank Advisory Council. CBAC members serve a two-year term and provide advice on how the CFPB’s policies and rulemakings affect community banks.

Newly selected CBAC members are:

  • Barry Anderson, president and COO of F and M Bank, Edmond, Oklahoma
  • Mary Buche, SVP and consumer lending relationship manager at Bank of Labor, Olathe, Kansas
  • Todd McDonald, SVP and board director at Liberty Bank and Trust Company, New Orleans
  • Rebecca Melton, SVP and chief credit officer at the National Bank of Blacksburg, Blacksburg, Virginia
  • Michael Tucker, CEO of Greenfield Cooperative Bank, Greenfield, Massachusetts

They join the following members returning for a second year:

  • John Buhrmaster, president and CEO of First National Bank of Scotia, Scotia, New York
  • Ronette Hauser-Jones, mortgage division president at Great Plains Bank, Oklahoma City
  • Kristina Schaefer, general counsel and chief risk officer at First Bank and Trust, Brookings, South Dakota
