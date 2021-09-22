CFPB Names New Members to Community Bank Advisory Council

The CFPB today announced the appointment of new members to its Community Bank Advisory Council. CBAC members serve a two-year term and provide advice on how the CFPB’s policies and rulemakings affect community banks.
Newly selected CBAC members are:
- Barry Anderson, president and COO of F and M Bank, Edmond, Oklahoma
- Mary Buche, SVP and consumer lending relationship manager at Bank of Labor, Olathe, Kansas
- Todd McDonald, SVP and board director at Liberty Bank and Trust Company, New Orleans
- Rebecca Melton, SVP and chief credit officer at the National Bank of Blacksburg, Blacksburg, Virginia
- Michael Tucker, CEO of Greenfield Cooperative Bank, Greenfield, Massachusetts
They join the following members returning for a second year:
- John Buhrmaster, president and CEO of First National Bank of Scotia, Scotia, New York
- Ronette Hauser-Jones, mortgage division president at Great Plains Bank, Oklahoma City
- Kristina Schaefer, general counsel and chief risk officer at First Bank and Trust, Brookings, South Dakota