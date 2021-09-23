Trending
ABA Banking Journal
The Community Development Financial Institutions Fund today awarded more than $10.8 million in grants through the 2021 Small Dollar Loan Program.

CDFI Announces 2021 Small Dollar Loan Program Awards

on Community Banking, Newsbytes

The Community Development Financial Institutions Fund today awarded more than $10.8 million in grants through the 2021 Small Dollar Loan Program. The program provides grants for loan loss reserves to enable a certified CDFI to establish a loan loss reserve fund to help defray the costs of establishing or maintaining a small-dollar loan program, and to provide technical assistance for technology, staff support and other eligible activities related to small-dollar loan programs.

Eleven banks received $2.8 million in funding, while 28 loan funds received $5.2 million, and 13 credit unions received $2.8 million. The award recipients included five minority depository institutions. More than $3 million of the funding went to “persistent poverty counties,” which are defined as those that have experienced poverty rates of at least 20% over the past 30 years according to Census Bureau data.

Share.

Related Posts