ABA Urges CFPB to Engage with Industry on Mobile Disclosures Research

The American Bankers Association last week wrote to the CFPB offering support for the bureau’s efforts to research how consumers interact with financial service providers on mobile devices and the delivery of electronic disclosures. ABA noted that “this research is necessary for the proper performance of the functions of the bureau and. . . the results will have practical utility on the advancement of the public’s utilizations of disclosures.”

As it conducts this research, ABA urged the CFPB to work together with industry stakeholders to enhance the information collection process, emphasizing that “stakeholders have the expertise and practical experience to enhance the CFPB’s understanding of electronic disclosures on mobile devices.” The association also recommended that the bureau “strengthen and fully utilize existing programs within the Office of Innovation, including tech sprints.”