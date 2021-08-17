Retail Sales Fall in July

There were $617.7 billion in retail and food service sales in July, a decrease of 1.1% from the previous month, but 15.8% above the previous year, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Core retail sales—excluding automobiles and gasoline—decreased 0.7% from the previous month but were up 13.8% from last year.

Retail trade sales were down 1.5% from June 2021, but up 13.3% above last year. Clothing and clothing accessories stores were up 43.4% from July 2020, while food services and drinking places were up 38.4% from last year.

