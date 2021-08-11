Fannie Mae to Include Rental Payment History in Underwriting

To help expand access to credit for borrowers with limited credit histories, the Federal Housing Finance Agency today announced that beginning next month, Fannie Mae will consider rental payment history in its underwriting decision-making process.

“With the update to Fannie Mae’s systems, future borrowers will have the benefit of a positive rental payment history being included in an underwriting decision,” FHFA noted. “There is no additional burden—either for the borrower or for the lender—to make use of this feature.”