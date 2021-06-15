Retail Sales Decrease 1.3% in May

There were $620.2 billion in retail and food service sales in May, a decrease of 1.3% since April but 21.8% above the previous year, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Core retail sales—excluding automobiles and gasoline—decreased 0.8% from the previous month but were up 23.8% from last year.

Retail trade sales were down 1.7% from April 2021, but up 24.4% above last year. Clothing and clothing accessories stores were up 200.3% from May 2020, while food services and drinking places were up 70.6% from last year.

