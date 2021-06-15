OSHA Updates COVID Guidance for Non-Healthcare Industries

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration on Friday updated its guidance on mitigating and preventing the spread of COVID-19 in the workplace. The guidance, which tracks pronouncements of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is not a standard or regulation, and creates no new legal obligations.

The guidance states that “most employers no longer need to take steps to protect their fully vaccinated workers who are not otherwise at-risk from COVID-19 exposure.” The guidance adds that, where all employees are fully vaccinated and workers are not at-risk or immunocompromised, employers no longer need to take steps to protect their workers from COVID-19 exposure.

OSHA’s guidance suggests that unvaccinated customers, visitors or guests wear face coverings, especially in public-facing workplaces such as retail establishments.