DOJ Adds Contact For Reporting Frozen Unemployment Insurance Fraud Funds

At the request of the American Bankers Association and other stakeholders, the Department of Justice Unemployment Insurance Fraud Task Force has announced a new contact method for financial institutions to use if they suspect that frozen funds are proceeds from unemployment insurance fraud—a type of fraud that has been on the rise throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

The federal task force urged financial institutions to email uifraud@oig.dol.gov if they have frozen funds thought to be from unemployment fraud that cannot be returned to the defrauded state workforce agencies through ACH reversal or other return processes. Financial institutions should include in the email, the name, phone number, and email address of the employee that law enforcement can contact for more information.