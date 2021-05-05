ADP: 742,000 Jobs Gained in April

The non-farm private sector gained 742,000 jobs in April, according to the ADP National Employment Report. This follows a revised March increase of 565,000 jobs.

Small businesses with fewer than 50 employees gained 235,000 jobs. Medium-sized businesses with 50-499 employees gained 230,000, while large businesses increased by 277,000 jobs.

“The labor market continues an upward trend of acceleration and growth, posting the strongest reading since September 2020,” said Nela Richardson, chief economist, ADP. “Service providers have the most to gain as the economy reopens, recovers and resumes normal activities and are leading job growth in April. While payrolls are still more than 8 million jobs short of pre-COVID-19 levels, job gains have totaled 1.3 million in the last two months after adding only about 1 million jobs over the course of the previous five months.”

Service-providing employment led the increase with 636,000 jobs gained, driven by the leisure & hospitality and trade, transportation & utilities sectors, which rose by 237,000 and 155,000 jobs respectively.

Goods-producing employment rose by 106,000 jobs. The manufacturing sector gained 55,000 jobs and construction rose by 41,000 jobs. Natural resources/mining rose by 10,000 jobs.

