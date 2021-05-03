ABA Foundation Invites Applications for Annual Community Commitment Awards

The ABA Foundation invites entries for the ninth annual Community Commitment Awards, which recognize and promote extraordinary bank commitment to communities and the innovative, high-impact programs that improve the quality of life for customers and the communities banks serve.

“Over the last year, America’s banks worked tirelessly to serve their customers and communities during a public health crisis and tremendous economic uncertainty,” said ABA President and CEO Rob Nichols. “While we have always been proud of their efforts, 2020 required banks nationwide to go above and beyond. To recognize this incredible show of support and assistance for communities in need, we encourage banks of all sizes to submit Community Commitment Award entries in all relevant categories.”

The Community Commitment Awards are open to banks of all asset sizes and charters. Banks may enter in any or all of the following categories:

Affordable housing

Community and economic development

Financial education

Economic inclusion

Protecting older Americans

Supporting military families

Volunteerism

The George Bailey Award (for non-CEO bank employees who demonstrate outstanding service to their bank, industry and community)

Entries are due by July 1. Winners will be recognized during ABA’s Annual Convention in October and will be included on the ABA Foundation’s interactive, searchable U.S. map that showcases banks’ innovative corporate social responsibility efforts. Banks interested in learning more about the program and best practices for preparing an award-winning entry can attend an ABA Foundation webinar on May 25 at 2 p.m. EDT.