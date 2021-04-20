ABA Re-certified as a ‘Great Place to Work’

The American Bankers Association announced today that it has been re-certified as a great place to work by the independent analysts at Great Place to Work, which produces the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list and other top employer rankings. In a recent survey, 84% of ABA employees agreed that the association is a great workplace—25 points higher than the average U.S. company.

“The collaboration, inclusion and accountability that our employees bring to work play a pivotal role in our ability to represent and support banks of all sizes across the country as they help their communities thrive,” said ABA President and CEO Rob Nichols. “Our staff has shown tremendous resolve throughout the pandemic, and we thank them for all they have done to create a culture worthy of this incredible recognition.”

Overall, ABA employees responded that they appreciate the support and communications from the leadership team, and value the culture, challenging work and exceptional benefits associated with working at the association. ABA continues to introduce policies and programs to help balance the needs of its diverse workforce, including flexible work arrangements, professional development opportunities for all staff and benefits to reduce financial burden on commuters, new parents and those managing student loans.