Factory Orders Rose 1.1% in December

New orders for manufactured goods in December, up eight consecutive months, increased 1.1% to $493.5 billion, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

New orders for manufactured durable goods in December, up eight consecutive months, increased 0.5% to $246.4 billion, up from the previously published 0.2% increase. Machinery, also up eight consecutive months, led the increase, 2.7% to $33.4 billion. New orders for manufactured nondurable goods increased $4.1 billion or 1.7% to $247.1 billion.

Shipments of manufactured durable goods in December, increased 1.7% to $254.7 billion. Inventories of manufactured durable goods in December, down following three consecutive monthly increases, decreased 0.2% to $425.6 billion, unchanged from the previously published decrease.

Read the Census release.