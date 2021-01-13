Consumer Prices Rise in December

The Consumer Price Index increased 0.4% in December on a seasonally adjusted basis after rising 0.2% in November, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 1.4%.

Prices for all items less food and energy, the “core CPI,” increased 0.1% in December after rising 0.2% in November.

The food index increased 0.4% in December. Prices for food at home rose in December, increasing 0.4%, and food away from home increased, rising 0.4%.

The energy index increased 4.0% in December, its seventh consecutive increase.

Read the BLS release.