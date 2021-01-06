ADP: 123,000 Jobs Lost in December

The non-farm private sector lost 123,000 jobs in December, according to the ADP National Employment Report. This follows a revised November increase of 304,000 jobs.

Small businesses with fewer than 50 employees lost 13,000 jobs. Medium-sized businesses with 50-499 employees gained 37,000, while large businesses lost 147,000 jobs.

“As the impact of the pandemic on the labor market intensifies, December posted the first decline since April 2020,” said Ahu Yildirmaz, vice president and co-head of the ADP Research Institute. “The job losses were primarily concentrated in retail and leisure and hospitality.”

Service-providing employment led the decline with 105,000 jobs lost, driven by the leisure & hospitality and trade, transportation & utilities, which declined by 58,000 and 50,000 jobs respectively.

Goods-producing employment fell by 18,000 jobs. The manufacturing sector lost 21,000 jobs. Construction gained 3,000 jobs, and natural Resources/mining saw no gains or losses.

Read the ADP report.