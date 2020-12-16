Retail Sales Down 1.1 Percent in November

There were $546.5 billion in retail and food service sales in November, down 1.1% from October but 4.1% above the previous year, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Core retail sales—excluding automobiles and gasoline—decreased 1.1% from the previous month and increased 9.4% from last year.

Retail trade sales were down 0.8% from October 2020, but up 7.9% above last year. Nonstore retailers were up 29.2% from last year, while food services and drinking places were down 17.2% from last year.

Sales at gasoline stations decreased 2.4% during November and 17.1% since November 2019.

