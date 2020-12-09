FTC Consumer Alert Warns of Potential Fraud Related to COVID-19 Vaccines

With multiple promising COVID-19 vaccines on the horizon, a new consumer alert from the Federal Trade Commission this week warned consumers of potential fraud scams associated with the vaccines. The FTC outlined several facts that can help consumers steer clear of potential scams.

For example, the FTC said that consumers will likely not have to pay out of pocket to receive the vaccine; will not be able to pay to put their name on a list to receive the vaccine or receive early access; and will not be contacted by a representative from a vaccine distribution site or health care payer asking for their Social Security number or bank account information in order to sign up to receive the vaccine. The FTC also urged consumers to be wary of providers offering products, treatments or medicines to prevent the virus, and to consult their health care provider before paying for or receiving any kind of COVID-19 treatment.

If a scam is suspected, the FTC directed consumers to report it by visiting ReportFraud.ftc.gov or filing a complaint with their state or territory attorney general through consumerresources.org.