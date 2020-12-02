ADP: 307,000 Jobs Gained in November

The non-farm private sector added 307,000 jobs in November, according to the ADP National Employment Report. This follows a revised October increase of 404,000 jobs.

Small businesses with fewer than 50 employees added 110,000 jobs. Medium-sized businesses with 50-499 employees gained 139,000, while large businesses added 58,000 jobs.

“While November saw employment gains, the pace continues to slow,” said Ahu Yildirmaz, vice president and co-head of the ADP Research Institute. “Job growth remained positive across all industries and sizes.”

Service-providing employment led the increase with 276,000 jobs added, driven by the leisure & hospitality and education & health sectors, which gained 95,000 and 69,000 jobs respectively.

Goods-producing employment increased by 31,000 jobs. The manufacturing sector added 8,000 jobs. Natural Resources/mining and construction gained 1,000 and 22,000 jobs, respectfully.

Read the ADP report.