245,000 Jobs Added in November

Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 245,000 in November, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Total unemployed persons fell 0.4 million to 10.6 million in November. Despite the increase in nonfarm payroll over the month, unemployment still stands at 6.7%.

Large employment increases occurred in transportation and warehousing, professional and business services, and health care.

Employment in transportation and warehousing rose by 145,000, with most of the gain occurring in couriers and messengers with a gain of 82,000 jobs. Professional and business services increased by 60,000 jobs, with about half the gain occurring in temporary help services. Retail trade lost 35,000 jobs in November, reflecting less seasonal hiring in several retail industries.

Government employment declined for the third consecutive month, decreasing by 99,000 in November. A decline of 86,000 in federal government employment reflected the loss of 93,000 temporary workers who had been hired for the 2020 Census.

The civilian labor force participation rate decreased to 61.5%. The number of workers on temporary layoff decreased by 441,000 in November to 2.8 million. Workers with permanent job loss was unchanged from the previous month. Workers unemployed less than 5 weeks was also unchanged.

Average hourly earnings rose by 9 cents to $29.58.

Read the BLS release.