New Home Sales Fall 0.3 Percent, But Are Up 42% From October 2019 Estimate

New single-family home sales rose to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 999,000 in October, according to the U.S. Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The October level is 0.3% below the revised September rate of 1.02 million but is 41.5% above the October 2019 estimate.

The median price of a new home was $330,600. The average sales price was $386,200.

At the end of October, the seasonally adjusted estimated supply at the current sales rate was at 3.3 months.

Read the Census/HUD release.