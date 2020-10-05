ABA Expands DEI Team

The American Bankers Association today announced that it has hired Jasmine Cooper as its new VP for internal diversity, equity and inclusion. In this role, she will be responsible for ABA’s internal DEI strategy and will lead mentorship and sponsorship programs, diversity-related education and training for ABA employees and help shape workplace culture to further enhance inclusion.



Cooper joins ABA from Steptoe and Johnson where she was the law firm’s senior manager of diversity, inclusion and corporate social responsibility. She joins Naomi Mercer, who was hired last year as SVP for DEI, and who is leads ABA’s effort to help member banks develop and expand their DEI programs.

“We believe in a diverse and inclusive workplace with a staff that is representative of the customers, clients and communities that our nation’s banks serve,” said ABA President and CEO Rob Nichols. “Jasmine’s expertise will help elevate our efforts to achieve best-in-class diversity, equity and inclusion practices as we continue to provide resources to guide and encourage our members’ DEI initiatives.”