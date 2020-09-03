U.S. International Trade Balance Widened in July

The U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis announced today that the goods and services deficit was $63.6 billion in July, up $10.1 billion from $53.5 billion in June, revised.

The July increase in the goods and services deficit reflected an increase in the goods deficit of $9.3 billion to $80.9 billion and a decrease in the services surplus of $0.8 billion to $17.4 billion.

July exports were $168.1 billion, $12.6 billion more than June exports. July imports were $231.7 billion, $22.7 billion more than June imports.

The average goods and services deficit increased $3.3 billion to $58.3 billion for the three months ending in July.

Year-over-year, the average goods and services deficit increased $6.9 billion from the three months ending in July 2019.

Year-to-date, the goods and services deficit increased $6.4 billion, or 1.8 %, from the same period in 2019. Exports decreased $257.8 billion or 17.5 %. Imports decreased $251.3 billion or 13.8 %.

Read the Census/BEA release.