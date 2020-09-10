Producer Prices Rose 0.3 percent in August

The Producer Price Index for final demand rose 0.3% in August, seasonally adjusted, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. This follows a 0.6% increase in July. On an unadjusted basis, the final demand index decreased 0.2% for the 12 months ended in August.

Prices for final demand less foods, energy, and trade services rose 0.3% in August, unchanged from June. For the 12 months ended in August, the index for final demand less foods, energy, and trade services increased 0.3%.

The index for final demand goods rose 0.1% in August. Most of the August increase can be traced to the index for final demand goods less foods and energy, which increased 0.3%. The prices for final demand foods fell 0.4%, and the index for final demand energy declined 0.1%.

The index for final demand services increased 0.5% in August. Leading the increase was the margins for final demand trade services. which rose 1.2%. The indexes for final demand services less trade, transportation, and warehousing and for final demand transportation and warehousing services also moved up, 0.3% and 0.2%, respectively.

Read the BLS release.